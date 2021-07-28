Spider Quilt

This project was meant to provide practice animating an HTML5 interactive story in Adobe Animate. The short story had to lead the player deeper into a location through three different scenes. For the user interface, I was inspired by the style of Big Fish hidden object games.

Story: The player must find their flashlight from their blanket fort in Grandma’s attic during a storm. Before her death, Grandma had been an avid quilter, collecting fabric and thread from various mysterious sources. Something isn’t quite right about her quilts, but at least they make good forts! Entering the fort, you notice Grandma must have a spider problem up here--but also what’s up with this loose floorboard? It appears Grandma has been lurking hungry, waiting for anyone to stumble into her threaded web. Perhaps Grandma created her eerie quilts for a different purpose!

See the final animation and my process on Behance!