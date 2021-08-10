Dmitry Lauretsky
Branding Guideline Presentation

Although our main field of expertise is UI/UX design, we also do branding! Here's an example of our branding development: we have created a style guide with a logo for a fitness app.

The shot shows the main brand identity elements including the logo, fonts, colors, mockups of printable materials, a favicon to use in the stores, and brand identity guidelines.

We picked a lavender and orange color scheme that creates a fresh and joyful look for the brand. This color combination was selected based on the target audience of the app that wants to get a boost of energy and get motivated.

This brand identity project shows the creation process behind the logo, offers multiple versions of brand assets, and shows how these guidelines will look on the users' screens and other materials, e.g. ad banners.

What do you think about this branding project?

