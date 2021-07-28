Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
hello world!
I will be uploading a bunch of logos in the upcoming days. Actually this was a part of a project. A client said to me that he wanted a logo for his Quiz website project. So I designed a bunch of variants which I will upload shortly.
Do let me know which one was your favorite :)
so stay tuned!