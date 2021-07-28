For an Art History assignment, I needed to create something inspired by an artwork at the Des Moines Art Center. After viewing Georgia O’ Keeffe’s ‘From the Lake No. 1,’ I wanted to experiment with creating a similar feeling of flowing movement. To do this, I used overlapping, fluid strokes as well as overlapping forms. I didn’t want the flow of the blue hands to guide the eye out of frame, so I added the opposing hand to act as an obstacle that hinders the flow of the blue hands. I think this decision creates more tension and allows the piece to have a wider variety of meanings.

View this project on my Behance!