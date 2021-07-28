Glossy Sport Nutrition Bottles Display Box Mockup

www.reformermockup.com

A great way for any creative person to show off their work. In this Adobe Photoshop file you can create your own fully customizable packaging project where you can display your own brand. You can easily put your branding or logo on these mock-ups with smart objects. With smart-object included you can edit the layers of the graphic canvas or remove them completely and place your own graphics inside, without worrying about perspective, lights & shadows, reflections etc. The smart-object in the main file updates itself with any changes you make to it. All objects are separate layer groups with plenty of layers for more control.

Smart object – Easily add your own logo and information

Change colors of background

High quality PSD file

Realistic even with close up

Clean and simple feel

All in layers (product, branding, highlights, shadows)

All highlights and shadows on the labels

Are in different layers, easily move them around user's instruction is applied

The user instructions link is in the file

Downloads: https://creativemarket.com/Reformer/6346043-Sport-Nutrition-Bottles-Display-Box