NiIn Gelashvili

user's avatar GRV Invest Company Logo Design

NiIn Gelashvili
NiIn Gelashvili
  • Save
user's avatar GRV Invest Company Logo Design logomaker graphicdesign logodesigner corporatelogo logofolio ideas logo inspiration logo book brand identity branding logomonogram logo
Download color palette

GRV INVESTMENT SERVICES is Financial Advisory, founded by a group of people, to provide assistance from the very beginning of the investment process through structured approach rather making ad-hoc investments to investors & back office support to their partners.

The brand identity is distinguished by a classic direction, a sense of luxury and simplicity.
Tone of voice: official

NiIn Gelashvili
NiIn Gelashvili

More by NiIn Gelashvili

View profile
    • Like