Music Player (Spotify Redesign) - Daily UI 009

Music Player (Spotify Redesign). I made this for #DailyUI Challenge

In this post I demonstrated an extra flow for Spotify app

So you know if we touch the artist button when the music plays it would take us to the artist page right. However, if there's two or more artist in the song we can't choose which artist we want to navigate through.

So i added an extra flow with overlay so user can choose which artist they wanna see.

Let me know your thoughts about it!

#Daily UI - 009