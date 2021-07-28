Music Player (Spotify Redesign) - Daily UI 009

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Music Player (Spotify Redesign). I made this for #DailyUI Challenge
In this post I demonstrated an extra flow for Spotify app
So you know if we touch the artist button when the music plays it would take us to the artist page right. However, if there's two or more artist in the song we can't choose which artist we want to navigate through.
So i added an extra flow with overlay so user can choose which artist they wanna see.
Let me know your thoughts about it!
#Daily UI - 009