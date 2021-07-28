Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Elena Searcy
PlayVS

PlayVS Icon Set

Elena Searcy
PlayVS
Elena Searcy for PlayVS
PlayVS Icon Set iconography visual design game launcher ux pixels illustration video games ui icon set icons icon design
PlayVS Icon Set iconography visual design game launcher ux pixels illustration video games ui icon set icons icon design
  1. PlayVS_Dribbble_IconsA.jpg
  2. PlayVS_Dribbble_IconsB.jpg

Our icon set got a facelift! We strive for them to be purposeful, informative, and contextual within the interface. Inspired by our logo shape and our new typeface, they inherited a unique personality with a combination of rounded and sharp elements and set 2px stroke weight.

PlayVS
PlayVS

