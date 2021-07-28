EPICA Yogurt Promo Site Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey there! 👋
This is a Promo Site concept for Epica yoghurt in the "SIMPLE" line. The task was to create an animated interactive website.
If you want to find out more about this project, here is full Behance Case Study.
You can find me here:
Instagram | Behance | Linkedin
Email: kgpet@mail.ru 📩