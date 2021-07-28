Thirsty Agency

Gold Cup 2021 Broadcast Graphics

Gold Cup 2021 Broadcast Graphics animation motion graphics broadcast graphics ui creative soccer branding graphic design design
  1. GoldCupBroadcast04.jpg
  2. GoldCupBroadcast03.jpg
  3. GoldCupBroadcast06.jpg
  4. GoldCupBroadcast05.jpg
  5. GoldCupBroadcast01.jpg
  6. GoldCupBroadcast02.jpg

A behind the scenes look at the broadcast framework our team had the privilege of designing for Concacaf, Fox Soccer and TUDN for the Gold Cup - catch the SemiFinals and Finals this week and weekend! 🙌🏼

