Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Elodie ATANLEY

Website redesign for a Lusitano Horse Breeder - Part 3

Elodie ATANLEY
Elodie ATANLEY
  • Save
Website redesign for a Lusitano Horse Breeder - Part 3 lusitano horses horse breeder horse breeding horse web design webdesign website homepage redesign ux ui ux design ux ui design ui web design figma
Download color palette

Third section of the homepage for the website redesign of a Lusitano Horse Breeder. They have a great story and values to share and the website needs a redesign to comply with web standards while better showcasing their activity and beautiful horse pictures.

What do you think about it ?
---------------------------------------------------------------

Working as a freelancer, I am open to project propositions.
Feel free to send me a message :)
LinkedIn | Personal website | Malt profile

Elodie ATANLEY
Elodie ATANLEY

More by Elodie ATANLEY

View profile
    • Like