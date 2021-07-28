Task Manager

This is the interface for a task managing and productivity app I developed. The goal was to create an app where users can easily create tasks for themselves as well as send them to others. There are a number of features integrated into the app such as maps, reminders and the ability to attach files to assist the user in completing their tasks. The app will also track task completion data for the user to give the user a better understanding of their own habits and behaviors.

Below is a link to an interactive mock up of the app.

https://xd.adobe.com/view/061a5214-78c7-45af-8971-06a72988bc95-5349/