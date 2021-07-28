Product managers have zero time to waste – none, zilch, nothing. And yet, they need to dedicate a huge amount of time to prioritizing their feature ideas. Thanks to our Prioritization Matrix, we’ve made the process easier.

You can drag their ideas around the value versus effort scale, and can instantly judge whether a particular feature is worth the engineering effort it would take to ship it.

It’s fast, fluid, and best of all – the size of each bubble reflects the user impact score. So, the bigger the bubble, the more requested the feature is. No more looking through endless columns of numbers and going square-eyed late at night. Back. Patted. It’s not easy visualizing data! Like it? Let us know.

Product Design by: https://dribbble.com/petur

Brought to live by: https://dribbble.com/pelan