Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
ER Art

New York Shirt Design

ER Art
ER Art
  • Save
New York Shirt Design design shirt streetwear photoshop cloth text cloth shirt design streetwear shirt design photoshop
Download color palette

How to Create a New York Shirt Design in Photoshop if you need a tutorial, please visit the ER Art Youtube channel.

Tutorial Version Photoshop : https://youtu.be/ptcSYpSMSN4

BUY HERE PSD (FOR COFFEE) : https://www.mediafire.com/file/bns44jsepqegph8/

Follow

Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

ER Art
ER Art

More by ER Art

View profile
    • Like