Fig Tree Wall Décor Print

Fig Tree Wall Décor Print fruit poster food poster colorful art interior design graphic design design affinity designer affinity suite illustrator fruit art art print home decor wall art vector illustration illustration wall print mediterranean fig tree fruits figs
This my second fruit trees project, starring with Fig this time! Its available in my Etsy shop as a printable wall art, in case you need more fruits in your life...
Etsy link here > https://etsy.me/3yndjPS

