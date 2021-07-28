Fig Tree Wall Décor Print

Trending designs to inspire you
This my second fruit trees project, starring with Fig this time! Its available in my Etsy shop as a printable wall art, in case you need more fruits in your life...
Etsy link here > https://etsy.me/3yndjPS