Events calendar app design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Managing your life via a user-friendly app may significantly improve its quality. It is not only a matter of time management and your personal efficiency as an employee. What if you could use a tool to help yourself track, register, and celebrate the memorable events in your everyday life? We have decided to try to envision such a design concept. And here is how its onboarding flow looks. First, schedule and plan your events with a convenient-to-use calendar, then proceed with creating highlights and your own personalized feed of various bright moments, and finally, choose your options to finalize the onboarding process!
Do you like the idea and the way we put it into practice? Then do not hesitate to like us!
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.