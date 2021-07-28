Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Hridoy Ahmed

Fitness Web Ui

Hridoy Ahmed
Hridoy Ahmed
  • Save
Fitness Web Ui gym web ui exploration || 2021 oyoga website fitness trainer landing page online personal training website hero header concept training finder fitness app landing page fitness landing page design fitty landing page fitmate landing page corenergy landing page logo typography ux best website 2021 ui design
Download color palette

Hello Everyone
Today I want to share with you a concept called Fitness website Ui,

Hope you guys like it 💖

Don’t forget to ❤️ press “L” to show your love and share your feedback. Thank you for your attention and have a nice day🌞

Any project in mind,
👉Let’s Talk : ha9429226@gmail.com

Hridoy Ahmed
Hridoy Ahmed

More by Hridoy Ahmed

View profile
    • Like