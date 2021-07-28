Stone Center Website

Darya Osipova

Stone Center is a provider of premium quality stone services. They approached me to fresh up their design. The main idea was to let users know that these stone services are luxurious and are worth of their attention.

Posted on Jul 28, 2021
