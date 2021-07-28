Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
yasaman Azghandi

Car Quiz

yasaman Azghandi
yasaman Azghandi
  • Save
Car Quiz quiz car app app redesign design app ui
Download color palette

Car Quiz is part of Car.ir app
This section has car-centered online quizzes
If you have ideas please let me know thanks for your attention
Designed by Yasaman Azghandi

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2021
yasaman Azghandi
yasaman Azghandi

More by yasaman Azghandi

View profile
    • Like