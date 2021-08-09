Finance App Landing Page

💌 Have a project idea? We are available for new projects

Here's our concept of a mobile app landing page. The mobile app is a saving tool that helps users manage and increase their incomes by investing.

The shot shows the main section of the landing page with the product slogan, app screen illustrations, a call to action button, and links to the stores where users can download the app.

We picked vibrant colors for the color palette balancing them with black and white elements. This creates a fresh and clean look that appeals to the young target audience.

This landing page serves its marketing purpose of advertising the product. It gives quick access to downloading the app without having to scroll the page to the bottom.

