Maël

Mama website — 01

Maël
Maël
  • Save
Mama website — 01 art direction color hostel redesign website ui
Mama website — 01 art direction color hostel redesign website ui
Mama website — 01 art direction color hostel redesign website ui
Mama website — 01 art direction color hostel redesign website ui
Download color palette
  1. 01 - mlft-mama-01.png
  2. 02 - mlft-mama-02.png
  3. 03 - mlft-mama-03.png
  4. 04 - mlft-mama-04.png

Shots extracts from the new Mama Shelter website.
A fresh new visual experience to convey Mama soul online.

Visit https://mamashelter.com for more.

Role : AD & UI
Year : 2020

Thanks! ✌️

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2021
Maël
Maël
Designer working on art direction & UI design

More by Maël

View profile
    • Like