Health needs page (V3)

🫀When comparing health insurance contracts, it is important to define your future health needs in advance.

👀 In fact, the needs customization page is a key step in the user's journey. A poorly filled out page, misunderstood, and the user exposes himself to disappointment on the Results page (because the formulas presented there do not reflect what he is looking for), and time wasted for the expert who has to manually re-assess the real need in terms of insurance.