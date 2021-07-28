Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Drive&Pay | Branding | Car Rental Services

Drive&Pay | Branding | Car Rental Services automobile social media content marketing content logo design brand identity branding
Drive&Pay is the world's leading car sharing alternative to car rental & ownership. Book cars on demand by the hour or day.(Name, business card and other marketing materials has been changed as per client's request)

Branding goals: Complete Branding process from Brand Strategy to Brand Identity reflecting Modern, User-Friendly & Bold
Business Name: Drive&Pay
Niche: Automobile
Sub-niche: Car Rentals
Value provided: Brand Identity - Logo Design / Social Media Content / Marketing Content

