Branding through textures: Silk

“Silk is a fine, delicate, soft, illuminating, beautiful substance. But you can never rip it!"

Typography experimentation through various forms of materials. Done with Adobe illustrator and fine tuned in Adobe Photoshop. Inspired by fashion and how fashion designers choose various materials and textures to represent specific brands within the industry.

Colors used: Black, White & Grey.

Tools used: Adobe Photoshop & Adobe Illustrator.

Hope you enjoy the adventure and experimentation of our design work 🌍