Kim Barsegyan | Exokim

Figure drawing | 30

Kim Barsegyan | Exokim
Kim Barsegyan | Exokim
  • Save
Figure drawing | 30 stretch digital art sketch monochromatic bnw shadow pose light and shadow human figure illustration minimal simple high contrast black and white abstract art sketching silhouette chiaroscuro ink figure drawing
Download color palette

Visit my logo / brand identity design portfolio: https://exokim.com/

Follow me on Instagram | Behance | Medium | LinkedIn

Kim Barsegyan | Exokim
Kim Barsegyan | Exokim

More by Kim Barsegyan | Exokim

View profile
    • Like