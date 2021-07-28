Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jaber Rayhan

Minimal Music UI

Jaber Rayhan
Jaber Rayhan
  • Save
Minimal Music UI design ui branding professional minimal illustration
Download color palette

Its a music app and I made it minimalistic as I make every other things.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2021
Jaber Rayhan
Jaber Rayhan

More by Jaber Rayhan

View profile
    • Like