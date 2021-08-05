🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
This is our concept of a barbershop landing page. Here clients can learn more about the barbershop, book an appointment, and buy professional cosmetic products.
The shot shows the main section of the landing page with a navigation bar a button for online booking. The following shots show the rest of the lending that contains more details about the barbershop, their services, their barbers, and the shop.
We used a mostly black and white color scheme with accent beige for interface elements. This solution emphasizes the air of masculinity and wealth, which suits perfectly the barbershop's aesthetic.
The landing page promotes the barbershop, offers a convenient way of booking, and in addition, serves as a shop of hair and beard styling and care products.
What are your thoughts on our work?