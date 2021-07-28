Barnhawk Logo Business Card Design

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Honestly, I made so many bird logos when I was working on another client I decided why not use one for a passion project. Here are some rough business cards I've created for a coding bootcamp called Barnhawk. I've customized the typography to include little wing-like features on the bar of the H and bowl of the B. I wanted to use a color scheme that was bright, energetic, and bold. The red has ties to the barn aspect, yellow for cheerfulness (students excited about learning) and green for growth. I utilized the wing-like features from the type and logo to create an offset pattern. What do you think? Keep going?