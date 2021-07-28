Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Michael B. Myers Jr.

Iconsoles - Now including Gameboy!

Michael B. Myers Jr.
Michael B. Myers Jr.
Hire Me
  • Save
Iconsoles - Now including Gameboy! figma illustration gaming nintendo retro video games icons games
Download color palette

I created the Gameboy icon a while ago, but never compiled it with the rest of the consoles.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2021
Michael B. Myers Jr.
Michael B. Myers Jr.
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Michael B. Myers Jr.

View profile
    • Like