Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Willis J. Dyson

Headphones - Category page: Ebuyer

Willis J. Dyson
Willis J. Dyson
  • Save
Headphones - Category page: Ebuyer tech red webpage css html modern clean ux ui development web brand identity minimal design
Download color palette

A category page for headphones which I designed for tech reseller Ebuyer.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2021
Willis J. Dyson
Willis J. Dyson
Web Designer and usability enthusiast.

More by Willis J. Dyson

View profile
    • Like