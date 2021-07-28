Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Hayden Mills

I'm joining Hinge ❤️

Hayden Mills
Hayden Mills
  • Save
I'm joining Hinge ❤️ design team hinge
Download color palette

I'm joining Hinge! After chatting with the design team, I realized there's tons of work to do in the dating space to help people connect in-person and find love. I dig that their mission is to build an app that is "designed to be deleted". I couldn't pass up this opportunity and I'm pumped to be joining the Hinge team :)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2021
Hayden Mills
Hayden Mills
Product Designer @ Hinge

More by Hayden Mills

View profile
    • Like