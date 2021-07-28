Timer Plus - animated fullscreen progress

This is a real app!

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.digitalchemy.timerplus

App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/timer-plus-with-stopwatch/id1435226668

Timer app that offers user a convenient fullscreen mode with an ability to adjust time by clicking additional time buttons. Only important information is shown: timer name, time when it's going to ring, countdown with progress circle. Easy access to individual timer settings where you can add number of rounds/repeats, rename timer, change alarm sound, etc. Also, there is a round stopwatch in this app!

This work is done in cosmic, space style. Inspired by downtown neon lights and hyper-reflective 3D models.