Viktor Svystunov
SPLIT Development, LLC

Bathera - DNA Test Lab

Viktor Svystunov
SPLIT Development, LLC
Viktor Svystunov for SPLIT Development, LLC
Bathera - DNA Test Lab
Hi guys 🖖🏼

A small part of our new project - site of the German DNA testing laboratory.

We're available for new projects.

Drop us a line at 📩ceo@splitdev.pro

