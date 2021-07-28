Stefan Mallette

Mouse House

Mouse House
My entry for the Threadless design prompt "Cottage Core". If you like this little mushroom chef, vote for this design here https://www.threadless.com/designs/mouse-house-2

Posted on Jul 28, 2021
