Stephanie Preuthen

Climate change app

Stephanie Preuthen
Stephanie Preuthen
  • Save
Climate change app branding design impact community eco carbon footprint climate change launch screen splash screen figma mobile
Download color palette

These designs were for an app that helps users to reduce their personal carbon footprint. 🌱

Stephanie Preuthen
Stephanie Preuthen

More by Stephanie Preuthen

View profile
    • Like