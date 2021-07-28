Anya

Travel landing - first screen concept

Anya
Anya
  • Save
Travel landing - first screen concept ux design ui
Download color palette

Travel landing first screen concept dedicated to Kaliningrad created during my study. Russia is so diverse. Have you ever been there?)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2021
Anya
Anya

More by Anya

View profile
    • Like