Parking Lot Mobile App

Finding a parking spot in a big city feels like a real challenge? We get it! Here's our concept of a parking mobile app that helps to find a vacant parking spot for cars, bikes, and other vehicles.
The shot shows two screens. The left one is the home page with a map and parking for the chosen vehicle available nearby. The second screen is a parking map screen where one can choose the slot and book it.
We employed a black and white scheme as a neutral background and added yellow and blue to contrast the interface elements.
This app will help you make your city life easier. It finds the nearest vacant parking spot based on the type of vehicle that you have and your budget.
What are your thoughts about our concept?