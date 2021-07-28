Nithin Prakash Motupalli

Online Learning - MCB Smart App

Nithin Prakash Motupalli
Nithin Prakash Motupalli
Hire Me
  • Save
Online Learning - MCB Smart App ui app mobile experience ux design
Download color palette

We started designing this version and then said "we can do better", designed version 2, said "nope", and boom, we just finished our 07th & final version (a personal favorite that made it through). That's the thing about iterations, one idea builds on top of another.

PS: It's quite difficult to detach from your design & let go, but a good designer is never content 🤐😭

Instagram Handle:
https://www.instagram.com/thetribe.team/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2021
Nithin Prakash Motupalli
Nithin Prakash Motupalli
Just Playstuff, Actual Action Under NDA 🖤
Hire Me

More by Nithin Prakash Motupalli

View profile
    • Like