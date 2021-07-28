Online Learning - MCB Smart App

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
We started designing this version and then said "we can do better", designed version 2, said "nope", and boom, we just finished our 07th & final version (a personal favorite that made it through). That's the thing about iterations, one idea builds on top of another.
PS: It's quite difficult to detach from your design & let go, but a good designer is never content 🤐😭
Instagram Handle:
https://www.instagram.com/thetribe.team/