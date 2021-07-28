Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Veronica Baysa

Website - homepage

Veronica Baysa
Veronica Baysa
  • Save
Website - homepage uxui ux landing homepage company coding design gradient developers ui
Download color palette

Hey Dribbblers 🔥

Today I’d like to show you a landing page concept for the new website I’m currently working on!

Any thoughts on the shot? Let me know in the comments.

Drop me a line to veronicabaysa@gmail.com | Telegram for collaboration 🤝

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2021
Veronica Baysa
Veronica Baysa

More by Veronica Baysa

View profile
    • Like