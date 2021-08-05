Ivan Gorbunov
The Faces Studio

Artence Magazine | Gallery Animation

Ivan Gorbunov
The Faces Studio
Ivan Gorbunov for The Faces Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette

Hey everyone,

I am glad to share with you the continuation of my new E-Commerce project. called Artence. As conceived, this is a magazine about the art of the era of modernism and postmodernism. This is a gallery of pictures.

What do you think about the shot? Let me know your thoughts in the comments!

Want something like that? Just email me!
📩 ivngbv@gmail.com

Behance | Linkedin | Instagram | Facebook

Shot
Rebound of
Artence Magazine | Promo Animation
By Ivan Gorbunov
View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2021
The Faces Studio
The Faces Studio
We shape brands that create a positive impact in the world
Hire Us

More by The Faces Studio

View profile
    • Like