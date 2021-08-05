Artence Magazine | Gallery Animation

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Hey everyone,
I am glad to share with you the continuation of my new E-Commerce project. called Artence. As conceived, this is a magazine about the art of the era of modernism and postmodernism. This is a gallery of pictures.
What do you think about the shot? Let me know your thoughts in the comments!
Want something like that? Just email me!
📩 ivngbv@gmail.com
Behance | Linkedin | Instagram | Facebook