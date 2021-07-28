Jim Raptis

Bio Card

Jim Raptis
Jim Raptis
Hire Me
  • Save
Bio Card profile user bio app ui design uiux uidesign ux design ui
Download color palette

A bio card for bootstrappers...

👉 Follow me on Twitter for visual UI Tips

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2021
Jim Raptis
Jim Raptis
Crafting Unique SaaS Interface Experiences
Hire Me

More by Jim Raptis

View profile
    • Like