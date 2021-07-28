Djefri Kristanto | Logo Designer

Family Logo

Djefri Kristanto | Logo Designer
Djefri Kristanto | Logo Designer
  • Save
Family Logo initial logo vector flower k logo appicon family icon branding logo
Download color palette

Logo design concept from my archives, featuring a letter 'K' shaped out of 4 'flower petals'. Kazoku means "family" in japanese.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2021
Djefri Kristanto | Logo Designer
Djefri Kristanto | Logo Designer

More by Djefri Kristanto | Logo Designer

View profile
    • Like