NEW PERSPECTIVE PODCAST 223: Overwhelmed & Burnt Out? Doing This Will Help

I’ve learned over the years that my No.1 culprit for anxiety, stress, and burnout is...

DOING TOO MUCH.

For years, I've always felt like I had to do ALL the things ALL the time.⁣

⁣

This stemmed from feeling like I got a late start and/or that I wasn’t doing enough compared to everyone I looked up to.⁣

I saw quick growth early on by saying YES to everything...

But then it led to navigating some seriously defeating plateaus.

⁣

I want to share today how I’ve been able to constantly get myself “unstuck” over the years.

It’s all about my daily mindset and motto that’s helped me explode my once hobby and side hustle into a full-time dream job.

The goal of this episode is to show you how to reduce the overwhelm, increase your focus, so you can experience more results.

Listen to the full episode