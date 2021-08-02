Influencer Mobile App

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Here's our concept of a queer-friendly social media app. It's a space free of prejudices, hate, and censorship. Users can follow influencers, share their photos and videos, and like inspiring content.
The shot shows three app screens. The first screen is a home page designed as the Pinterest layout with recommended content and content from your followings. The second screen is a post page with a comment section. The third screen is a user's profile page with their feed.
We picked a bright color scheme to match the aesthetic of our target audience. Keeping it minimal, we put the main focus on the users' content.
This concept offers to create a private feed that can be seen only by the user. It also helps to connect with other people based on the shared interest and create communities and events.