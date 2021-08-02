Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dmitry Lauretsky
Ronas IT | UI/UX Team

Influencer Mobile App

Dmitry Lauretsky
Ronas IT | UI/UX Team
Dmitry Lauretsky for Ronas IT | UI/UX Team
Hire Us
  • Save
Influencer Mobile App social media app mvp ux ronas it app design pride queer blogger mobile app influencer blog posts short story blogging socialmedia social media templates design product design ui mobile
Influencer Mobile App social media app mvp ux ronas it app design pride queer blogger mobile app influencer blog posts short story blogging socialmedia social media templates design product design ui mobile
Influencer Mobile App social media app mvp ux ronas it app design pride queer blogger mobile app influencer blog posts short story blogging socialmedia social media templates design product design ui mobile
Influencer Mobile App social media app mvp ux ronas it app design pride queer blogger mobile app influencer blog posts short story blogging socialmedia social media templates design product design ui mobile
Influencer Mobile App social media app mvp ux ronas it app design pride queer blogger mobile app influencer blog posts short story blogging socialmedia social media templates design product design ui mobile
Download color palette
  1. Dark Mode 1.png
  2. Light Mode 3.png
  3. Light Mode 2.png
  4. App 3.png
  5. Thanks.png

💌 Have a project idea? We are available for new projects
info@ronasit.com | Telegram | WhatsApp | Facebook | Linkedin | Website

Here's our concept of a queer-friendly social media app. It's a space free of prejudices, hate, and censorship. Users can follow influencers, share their photos and videos, and like inspiring content.

The shot shows three app screens. The first screen is a home page designed as the Pinterest layout with recommended content and content from your followings. The second screen is a post page with a comment section. The third screen is a user's profile page with their feed.

We picked a bright color scheme to match the aesthetic of our target audience. Keeping it minimal, we put the main focus on the users' content.

This concept offers to create a private feed that can be seen only by the user. It also helps to connect with other people based on the shared interest and create communities and events.

Ronas IT | UI/UX Team
Ronas IT | UI/UX Team
We make complex applications simple for users💙
Hire Us

More by Ronas IT | UI/UX Team

View profile
    • Like