Influencer Mobile App

Here's our concept of a queer-friendly social media app. It's a space free of prejudices, hate, and censorship. Users can follow influencers, share their photos and videos, and like inspiring content.

The shot shows three app screens. The first screen is a home page designed as the Pinterest layout with recommended content and content from your followings. The second screen is a post page with a comment section. The third screen is a user's profile page with their feed.

We picked a bright color scheme to match the aesthetic of our target audience. Keeping it minimal, we put the main focus on the users' content.

This concept offers to create a private feed that can be seen only by the user. It also helps to connect with other people based on the shared interest and create communities and events.