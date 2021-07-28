Zara Picken

The Brutalist

Zara Picken
Zara Picken
  • Save
The Brutalist brutalism brutalist fashion modernist architecture building city people illustration
Download color palette

I created this Brutalism-inspired illustration after reading that Brutalist architecture is coming back into fashion.

You can see the full illustration here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/124313129/The-Brutalist

© Zara Picken 2021 www.zarapicken.com

Zara Picken
Zara Picken

More by Zara Picken

View profile
    • Like