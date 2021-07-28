Trevor Dahl

PocketBook Brand Identity

Trevor Dahl
Trevor Dahl
  • Save
PocketBook Brand Identity crypto wallet wallet crypto blockchain logo brand identity branding ux ui graphic design
Download color palette

Brand Identity and UI Design for the PocketBook mobile app. PocketBook is a new type of cryptocurrency wallet that supports all major blockchains and has many new features: User profiles, an explore page, encrypted messaging, content hosting, NFT wallet, paid follows, and more.

Trevor Dahl
Trevor Dahl

More by Trevor Dahl

View profile
    • Like