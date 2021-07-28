Trevor Dahl

PocketBook App

Trevor Dahl
Trevor Dahl
  • Save
PocketBook App app design wallet crypto blockchain mobile app ux graphic design ui
Download color palette

UI/UX design for the PocketBook mobile app. The app is a cryptocurrency wallet that supports all major blockchains and has many new features: User profiles, explore page, encrypted messaging, content hosting, NFT wallet, paid follows, and more.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2021
Trevor Dahl
Trevor Dahl

More by Trevor Dahl

View profile
    • Like