Proho Frame Packaging

Proho Frame Packaging
Reusable product packaging for BELL BAKERY products.
The fresh-from-the-oven products packaging caps are also photo frames. The minimal packaging is wrapping freshly baked sweet bites and also framing the memory of place.

