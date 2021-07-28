Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
28 Free Fruits SVG, PNG Icons

28 Free Fruits SVG, PNG Icons free icons illustration design freebies icon set icons icon pack svg icons png icons
28 Free Fruits SVG, PNG icons. Contains such flat icons as apple, strawberry, banana, watermelon, orange, grapes, mango, cherry, avocado, blueberry, dragon fruit, passion fruit, pineapple, fig, durian, kiwi and more. Download in PNG, SVG format.

Download: https://www.iconpacks.net/free-icon-pack/fruits-150.html

