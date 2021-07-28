Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Conduct Disorders Illustration - Mental Health Platform

Conduct Disorders Illustration - Mental Health Platform not allowed sign stereo conduct disorder conduct disorders web illustrations platform mental health support mental health platform therapy therapists character design mental health branding studio design studio vectorart digital illustration vector illustration illustrations adobe illustrator illustration
Mindsum is a non-profit organization that uses technology to bring the right information and support for the mental health of children and young people.

My challenge was to represent 9 mental health disorders for Mindsum's blog articles.

See for yourself 👉 Mindsum's new website

